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ConfusedX's avatar
ConfusedX
7h

Im also a subscriber to her Substack. Naomi wrote an article about the New Yorker that is the greatest thing Ive ever read on the internet. She is a gem.

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
6h

Part of the problem is the loss of irony. People who insist on thinking and reading literally lose their capacity to think ironically. They don’t recognise when a writer is speaking at a slight angle. Then lines from books get quoted, criticised, or repeated as though their meaning were obvious, when the whole point may be that they are more complicated than they first appear.

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