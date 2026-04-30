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Blake Nelson's avatar
Blake Nelson
16hEdited

Fun to see ARX-HAN write a book review!

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
7h

Sharp point that young indie male writers are often unbalanced because they don’t (or can’t) use humour well. Brings to mind Martin Amis’s idea that the best writers are funny, which sounds simple but is harder than it looks. As you note, “a steady stream of humor-driven narrative beats is exceedingly difficult to execute.” Curious to know why you think that is. Is it because we’re used to humour in short bursts online (memes, GIFs etc.)? They arrive instantly and disappears just as fast. Whereas novels demand something cumulative and harder to sustain.

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