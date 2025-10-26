We are so thrilled to publish these poems by James Sallis and Brock Eldon, which wrestle with human observation, the power of thought, and the limbo of our daily lives.

—The Editors

What I find speared on my fork is not what was on my plate. I fear there’s been a mistake, a miscalculation. Each morning I fast-walk past camouflaged shelters where yesterday’s heroes hide from us. In a better world I would fall up to meet this sweet rain halfway.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published