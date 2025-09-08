The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Patti's avatar
Tony Patti
Sep 8

It’s a magic addiction. I also love the ancient jazz of the early 20th century, though that takes more time to adjust to. I’m married to a wonderful woman who does not share our immersion in these movies, and I realize even good people will never get it. Why doesn’t everybody long to travel in time in the only possible vessel we’ll ever have, these movies? I will never stop enjoying becoming a more innocent person in a more innocent time, soaking in the security of knowing you are in a world where truth is common sense, where trying to be good is more important than trying to be cool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Leonard's avatar
Andrew Leonard
Sep 8

I don't suppose that list of 50 must-sees is available somewhere? I'd be very interested!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture