We’re pleased to feature two poems from Blake Nelson, a returning voice to The Metropolitan Review. These poems poignantly explore nature, loss, and the way words can matter to us.

—The Editors

When storms approach, the deer come down from the mountains. They stand in people’s yards, they walk through the Chevron station. The deer look childlike and amateurish, ears twitching in the public park. Gangs of them, five or six or seven, they sniff the air, how do they know the blizzard is coming? Who among them lives long enough to know the path to safety? The locals barely notice, avoid hitting them with their cars. But I notice, I regard their intelligence, their forecasting skills, their trust in the humans who let them mingle in their driveways, on main street. It must be a nuisance, the deer shit, when they get caught in your fence. But the inhabitants of this mountain town understand. They accommodate the sheltering animals, as prescribed by the natural law of these lands.

