The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacob Margolies's avatar
Jacob Margolies
16h

Great review. Looking forward to reading the book. Mr. Lange knows the city' political history very well. I suspect even better than that of Mr. Mahler.

The 1988 NY presidential primary where Jackson, the candidate of the left, edged out Dukakis in the city is an interesting precursor to this year’s mayoral election. But unlike Mamdani, the base of Jackson’s support was overwhelming support from Black voters.

Racial polarization in the city was much much greater than it is today. Michael Griffin, Yusuf Hawkins, Central Park 5, Bernard Goetz, Tawana Brawley, skyrocketing cime, etc. You could feel it on the street and on the subway.

According to a New York Times/CBS News exit poll of 2,100 voters, Jackson won 93 percent of black votes. He only won 15 percent of the ballots of whites.

And the rhetoric and atmosphere surrounding the Giulaini-Dinkins races ('89 and'93) was especially ugly

Thankfully, however intense are the city’s divisions today, they are not so starkly drawn along racial lines as they were back then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
16h

Superb, as someone engaged in local politics during the era reported can’t wait …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture