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David Snider's avatar
David Snider
1hEdited

Time, the most important thing. It can be your friend or your enemy or maybe both at once. How to use it, how to lose it, how to find it again. Wrestling with it in the dark. Without it we are nothing, but with it we are doomed. It destroys us even as it makes everything worthwhile.

Thank you for this lovely (and well-timed) essay!

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Ramya Yandava's avatar
Ramya Yandava
2h

Really enjoyed reading this and loved the way you intertwined your own story with Calculation. I've been on the fence about starting it out of fear that it might be boring, but from the way you describe it, it sounds like it would be a meaningful read. My own relationship to time was kind of messed up during Covid—I think we all put timelines on ourselves to do certain things, and a "counting up" mindset can go a long way in counteracting that pressure.

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