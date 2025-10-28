The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Carr's avatar
Susan Carr
10h

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Wonderful article of a national treasure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ALEXANDRA WARRICK's avatar
ALEXANDRA WARRICK
9h

Beautiful tribute to the mighty Talese. And gorgeous Max Vadukul portraits. This feels like a definitive interview.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture