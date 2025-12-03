The Metropolitan Review

Judith Stove
1h

Enjoyable, thanks! Much as I like and respect Ryle, he'd have been the first to credit the Greeks with the distinction between 'episteme' and 'techne.' And if we'd stuck with the Stoics' radical corporeality, instead of going down the Platonist route via Christianity, we wouldn't have been in this dualist mess in the first place.

Contarini
2h

Outstanding.

Makes me want to (1) see at least one of these Tom Cruise movies, and (2) be a body with a mind a little more often, rather than the other way around.

