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Alex Kalamaroff's avatar
Alex Kalamaroff
1d

The word choice of "itch furiously," from the line about how this whole economic/cultural/political/linguistic situation "might cause the reader to itch furiously," is giving me a very pleasurable rash.

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Tim Wright's avatar
Tim Wright
1d

How about dropping all politics from writing/editing. Focus on the text alone. Who cares about the ethnicity or identity of a writer or editor. Both the left and right wings are bent on censorship, just under different names. The readers will vote with their dollars for what's best. This foolishness over PC/woke/virtuous has done enough damage. Stop. We already see damage in the market and loss of confidence in mainstream publishing.

Good writing and editing has nothing to do with ethnicity/identity and everything to do with the text and its ability to connect with readers. Check all this political crap at the door and focus on what the reader wants. Publishing is doing itself a huge disservice with and worse, doing its customers a disservice, and those readers are where the money comes from that keeps them in in business.

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