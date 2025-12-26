The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robbie Herbst's avatar
Robbie Herbst
5hEdited

No one does it like Bellow. No one gets the rich contradiction of beauty and petty evil and above all fun of human existence. No one is as deadly on the page as him.

Thanks for this, but I do think you let him off the hook too easily on the Sammler point. The fact is that Bellow descended into reactionary politics, as many writers and artists do. It made his work worse. That book, in particular, is made worse for its racist depiction of the pickpocketer, which he doesn't do enough writerly work to distance the reader from. Many such (trotskyite) instances!

Nevertheless, Bellow remains an absolute favorite, a Chicago GOAT, and you did the best of him justice here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Daniella Nichinson's avatar
Daniella Nichinson
4h

Wow, it's like you're in my brain. Just this morning, I re-read A Silver Dish. Yesterday, I started reading Augie March. The only one of Bellow's novels I've read is Herzog, but I can already feel myself growing obsessed with him and his prose. Loved your thoughts about Bellow as a mystic--it gives me a new lens through which to read him!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture