The Metropolitan Review

Robert Labossiere
10hEdited

Great piece. I view minimalism as the end of art. Epistimologically the end. The substrate, the edge, the frame. C'est tout.

I don't care for Judd's work. It has all the reasoning but none of the feel, of André, or Agnes Martin or Richard Long, my personal favourite.

You are right about his critical writing though. He said somewhere that the objective of the work is to be "interesting," something he could recognize in others' work, but oddly not his own.

Thank you for your journey and report. No need to go twice. :)

Harrison Gambelli
13h

I’ve seen Judd’s work several times at the Dia Beacon in NY. I wonder how different it feels in a space he designed.

