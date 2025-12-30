The Metropolitan Review holiday party was the talk of the town. But we heard from many people who wanted to go and could not. Our tickets sold out quickly. We lamented this at TMR HQ. Exclusion is no fun. We want a bigger party.

And while we love publishing great writing each week, we also love getting out from behind the keyboard and meeting you all. Beginning in January, TMR is launching a new reading series. We aim to hold it monthly and feature the wonderful writers you’ve read here. Quietly, we’ve been assembling a great lineup. Now we’re ready to make it public.

So here’s the deal. We’ll be back in the historic KGB Theater a.k.a. The Private Curtain early next month in Manhattan. Come drink, come party, and come hear our readers. Tickets are just $10 and you’ll need one to get inside. All proceeds go to the magazine — to fund our print and pay our writers.

Tickets are going to sell out quickly. If you’re thinking of going but stuck over whether to fork over $10 to the best literary magazine in town, just get the ticket. That’s the very best New Year’s advice we can give. If you missed the holiday party, don’t miss.

Here’s our inaugural lineup. Nothing but stars here:

Jenna Breiter

Olivia Cheng

Mo Diggs

Nick Dove

Annie Fell

Chris Jesu Lee

Noah Rinsky

Jamie L. Smith

See you in January!

—The Editors