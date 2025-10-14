The Metropolitan Review

I agree with a lot of this - but even the author seems to concede an uptick in quality of cinema this year, as well as WB’s success with a diverse slate of films. I would never compare 2025 to 1968 in terms of box office, but the last few years has absolutely seen a rise in quality films being produced and celebrated. There are incredible global filmmakers from Chan-wook to Hamaguchi to Bonello (and many many more as well)

I’m kinda hoping that Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague” will become the Dazed and Confused for the aspiring young filmmaker set. Given the excitement for repertory screenings on 35mm and 70mm and increase in repertory theaters in NYC - I’m much more optimistic about cinema culture. Appreciate this more cautious perspective tho!

Enjoyed this very much. There used to be movie people, storytellers, actual creative people in movie making. I’m not sure how many of those exist in studios anymore. Today’s’ suits make yesterday’s suits look like cosplay fanboys.

