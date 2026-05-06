Photo: Wyatt McNamara

We at The Metropolitan Review believe that great writing can coincide with having a great time. Since the start of the year, we’ve thrown the parties everyone’s been talking about, and that is by design. We won’t revive the culture if we don’t know how to party.

Like in January and March, we’ll be back at the legendary KGB Theater, downstairs, in Manhattan. Unlike both of those times, we’ll have rare print editions of The Metropolitan Review for sale. For that alone, you’ll want to show up. You’ll hear from TMR novelists, poets, critics as they read from their exciting new work. And then you’ll stick around to party.

Any and all are welcome. There’s a suggested donation of $10 in the form of a ticket, which helps fund TMR and keep the lights on. Please get your ticket today. We’d really appreciate it.

Otherwise, keep reading, keep enjoying the spring, and stay tuned for when we finalize the May 19th lineup. It’ll be another fantastic night. We promise you that.

—The Editors