Photo: Wyatt McNamara

Free next week? Wish there was another great party to attend? The Metropolitan Review has you covered. We’re back at KGB’s legendary theater in the East Village, featuring a selection of great writers who’ve appeared in our pages, including Emma Collins, Harold Rogers, Stephen Adubato, and Daniella Nichinson. Come hang out, come party, and, most importantly, buy print copies of the rare first issue of TMR, which looks stunning.

All you have to do is RSVP and get your ticket. All funds go to supporting the magazine and paying our writers. Without you, none of this would be possible. So get your ticket now, come party next week, and let’s enjoy some actual warm weather.

And if you’re around the city and pop into McNally Jackson bookstores, you can buy your very own TMR. Maybe one of the editors will sign it for you!

See you all very soon.

—The Editors