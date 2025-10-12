In these verses, poets E.W. Herman and Betsy Fogelman Tighe explore nostalgia, regret, and change. Nothing is constant, but poetry — in its bittersweet recollections — can capture the ephemeral nature of our lives. Please enjoy these poems.
—The Editors
The Old West Los Angeles, 1975 Looking at her hair dancing in the wind, you felt promise in the place and all its dream palaces. Your new name in waves on the sand, a peaceful easy feeling. Post-Nixon vibes from the rocky brown cliffs pinched by houses on stilts, a coast that washed away all the impostor selves. Rolling on the 10, your wrist on the wheel . . . just 20 minutes to the Tar Pits then. Or maybe you’d take Sunset: made warm by the generous and unbroken light, you’d fly past cottages roofed in Spanish tile nuzzling the hills that curved up to castles hid behind gates and big jacaranda trees where jacuzzi girls waited with tennis instructors and open marriage counselors beneath the benediction of generous, unbroken light. Then evening: The smog would descend like an evensong as you rolled inland. One palm tree against the soiled pink sky and you were smitten, sailing to the cathedral of the Sunset Strip, the high billboards – Bowie, Diana Ross, a Stanley Donen film – standing over you like ushers. After a pilgrimage to Paramount (where they loved your script), you held her supple hand and crossed Melrose. Inside El Adobe you saw Linda and the Governor floating in the candlelight like salt swimming in margarita. A glass of wine for her, then home. It felt mellow making your own life . . . hardly mattered she was someone’s wife. Then, in fall, the light turned lurid as the mountains burned. You’d traverse a hill and see smoke smearing the sky, bleeding it in orange and red as KNX ran news about ‘The Slasher’ ringing his victims with salt and blood. The fires burned every year, you’d learn, the wind rewriting lives. E.W. Herman is a former newspaperman turned corporate consultant who lives in Evanston, Illinois. He worked as a reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and the Chicago Sun-Times.
Black Canyon Night
Stars hang like tears.
Your eyes, an open heart
watching the traveling moon.
I watch its pale light
on your calm face.
And the borrowed bitch lost.
We search, you and I,
down the railroad ties
up the stream
round the deserted park
calling “Susie! Susie!”
all day, into night.
Years later, her loss
still
amid the guilty acts
we won’t remember.
Betsy Fogelman Tighe has published widely in literary magazines, including Rattle, twice, The Georgia Review, and TriQuarterly. She won a Pushcart Prize in 2025, as well as third place and first place prizes from the Oregon Poetry Association in previous years. Her full-length manuscript has received an Honorable Mention, been a semi-finalist for two prizes, and a finalist for another. Tighe retired in 2022 from her good work as a teacher-librarian in Portland, Oregon, and now is free to spend much of her time in the company of poetry.
Makes me have nostalgia for a Los Angeles I never knew, never saw, but only read about.
And the lost dog. We almost lost one. He was rescued and returned, against all odds.