The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Contarini's avatar
Contarini
8h

Makes me have nostalgia for a Los Angeles I never knew, never saw, but only read about.

And the lost dog. We almost lost one. He was rescued and returned, against all odds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture