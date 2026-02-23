A scene from January. Photo: Wyatt McNamara

We know your mind is on the blizzard but, believe it or not, the snow will melt in New York. In January, we had a wonderfully successful reading and party for The Metropolitan Review. More than 100 of you showed up. We loved it so much we decided to do it again. On March 3rd at 7 p.m., we’re having some very special TMR writers read from their latest work. Afterwards, we’ll drink and party, celebrating all the progress we’ve made so far. The first print issue is out and will be more widely available soon. (In April, we’ll celebrate that. Don’t fret.)

Want to meet the TMR editors and writers? Sick of the winter and ready to have a good time? Come to the KGB Theater, downstairs, in Manhattan on March 3rd at 7 p.m.

All you need is a ticket. Tickets cost just $10. Get your ticket now. They will go fast and absolutely sell out. Click this link and go buy.

Spend your snow day the right way — supporting TMR and looking forward to great literary company.

We’ll see you soon.

—The Editors