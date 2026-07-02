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Quiara Vasquez's avatar
Quiara Vasquez
23m

This is a beautiful review that really gets at the core of what makes Spielberg such a great filmmaker, and if I liked Disclosure Day less than you do, everything you point out as an asset is indeed an asset and I'm glad he's still directing.

But -- I think you're being a little too down on the remade West Side Story. Obviously (obviously!) it is worse than the original, and there's a couple cloying nods to modern political sensibilities. But it is a lot better than I expected, and particularly deserves praise for being the first adaptation of WSS (stage or screen) to *finally* figure out what to do with "I Feel Pretty," which is the highlight of the film. And I'm not just saying that to damn with faint praise!

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
2h

Terrific article. Thanks.

Spielberg's motif has always been centered around divorce, and understandably so. In his generation, divorced parents were somewhat uncommon (as opposed to Gen-X, where it almost was the norm), so the trauma of a massive world shift hit him hard and ran through many of his movies. ET and Close Encounters are two I can think of.

I have always admired his technical mastery, something he demonstrated at a very early age directing Joan Crawford. He was not of the Zoetrope cabal of "serious filmmakers," but his career ran in parallel. He's proved himself in every genre, and you're right to point out his films are only as good as his screenplay. He uses the same ideas and develops them. Duel becomes Jaws. Close Encounters becomes ET. Saving Private Ryan becomes Bridge of Spies (and Frank Abagnale's career as a fraudster was wholly legitimized by Catch Me if You Can, because the greatest fraud––none of his exploits were remotely true––was such a terrific story in Spielberg's hands).

My problem with Disclosure Day, coming on the heels of two daring commercial flops, is that it lacked courage. I was expecting to see the same rick-taking from a master with nothing left to prove or lose. He's capable of giving us Mr. Smith or The Best Years of Our Lives. (I think of another brilliant film that captured the zeitgeist of hopelessness, 2006's Children of Men).

That's what I was expecting, and that's why I am disappointed by this latest film. He's 79. Maybe he has another one or two. His legacy is solid, so let's see what comes next.

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