I disagreed with a lot of this (predictably, since I wrote the opposite opinion on this books for TMR https://robbieherbst.substack.com/cp/165559068). For me, the genius of this book (and it's politics) is that it isn't warning about a speculative future, but describing the dystopian present that exists around the world. the fact is that the story is a part of history that has repeated itself in any of the countless countries where right wing death squads have disappeared members of the political left. much of what you criticize—the very-present tense, the refusal to write from the stable vantage point of the protagonist, Eilish's increasing reactiveness—seems to me to be the point of the novel. Rather than tropish, the surrounding characters will appear as literal human beings but also that abstract 'void' of history. They can both be true.

the fact is that this isn't a didactic novel, as you claim. Eilish is largely non-political, but she also isn't disparaged for her bourgeois tendencies. She tells her husband not to go to the protest, and then he is disappeared. It's not always clear what the right thing to do is. If it were just a shallow piece of liberal-left art, it would show the noble good guys winning and Eilish learning to embrace the revolution. I think that the idea of political revolution is complicated and made more difficult to bear. It's not perfect, but the approach to me was far more interesting.

you are right about the 'some' thing, though.

What a lot of words (including the wrong sort of tic/tick, seriously this is a major problem for way too many writers and I have come to assume it is ascribable to autocorrect) to say “why didn’t the author write this book the way I would have written it? Here is a better book he should have used as his example.”

This critical mode that merely complains that something is not what the critic expected it to be is rarely useful to anyone but the critic.

Glad you like Kertrsz, and that your writing is “trying to write the mind” but they just come off as the sort of virtue-signaling you decry in Lynch.

