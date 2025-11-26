Jan Peter Tripp, American Dream , 1991, Drypoint etching

Greetings from New York City, where we are hustling, mightily, to produce The Metropolitan Review’s very first print issue. It’s going to be gorgeous. You’ll want to get that $80 subscription to receive your print, as well as all future editions coming next year and beyond.

In the meantime, before we have our very, very big bash to celebrate Issue No. 1, we decided to have a holiday party. More parties are better than less, right? Join us on December 9th in the downstairs theater of the legendary KGB Bar in Manhattan to toast TMR, meet the editors and contributors, and have a rollicking night. Writing, as lovely as it is, can get a bit lonely, and it’s always good to get together and knock back a few — or many — drinks.

Tickets to the TMR holiday bash are just $10. You must get your ticket to enter the party and supply is limited! The room’s got a hard cap. So if you want to go, buy that ticket now. All proceeds go to the magazine — paying writers and funding the print.

Get your tickets here!

We will see you very soon.

—The Editors