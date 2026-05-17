We’ll keep this one short on what is a gorgeous Sunday in Gotham. Our next big Metropolitan Review party is upon us, as you might have heard. There will be reading and revelry, and you’ll get to meet all the amazing TMR writers and editors. Come grab a drink, hang in the historic KGB Theater, and have an unforgettable night.

If you want to attend, all you need to do is RSVP. Grab your ticket now. We’re getting close to capacity! We want to see all of you there.

Have a pleasant rest of your day, and get ready for Tuesday.

—The Editors