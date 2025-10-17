The Metropolitan Review

David Snider
David Snider
1h

Thank you for this cogent analysis of some of the more puzzling aspects of the past sixty-odd years. Now my question is: can we do anything about this? How do those of us who actually care about the world (as opposed to caring only about money, security, and volatile forms of stability) build a better society? Or is that merely a ludicrous dream?

Tony Christini
2h

"...the financialization model of higher education in America (like its monstrous healthcare system, pharmaceutical industry, and for-profit prisons), is obviously stupid, unproductive, and clearly designed and championed by incompetent and rapacious morons."

Alas, this puts it too kindly.

