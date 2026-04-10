The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie H's avatar
Debbie H
4h

The original is perfect. I still see it in my mind.

Reply
Share
Tidbits's avatar
Tidbits
5h

Too good.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture