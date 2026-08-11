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Adam Krause's avatar
Adam Krause
11h

It's not just that works like The Quarrymen find fewer readers and earn fewer dollars than romantasy. This isn't the first author to be reviewed by TMR with neither any works available on Audible nor through my local library. Not inter-library loan, not e-book through Libby or Hoopla, etc. Unlikely to be for the sale at my local bookstore in flyover country. The Quarrymen is not exactly difficult to acquire in paperback - it's available on Amazon for $21.99 (zero reviews). Caudell's most-reviewed work there is The Neighbor with 33 reviews and 4.9 stars. Evidently no one has ever picked up one of his books by mistake (The Neighbor shares a title with a hundred other, more popular books), read two pages, and left a 1-star review. It's almost as if Caudell's publisher doesn't want anyone to read his work.

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
10h

Ross, we don’t get a lot of difficult novels today. Would you call The Quarrymen difficult, and if so could it be the start of some return to difficult writing that really challenges the reader?

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