The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NagsHeadLocal's avatar
NagsHeadLocal
5h

I didn't much care for the book "Less Than Zero" (perhaps I am of the wrong generation) and don't remember much about the movie (although I agree that the Bangles' cover of "Hazy Shade of Winter" is truly remarkable) but I absolutely was captivated by this article and read it through to the end in one sitting. Congratulations and good luck to Mr Sorondo.

Reply
Share
Chas's avatar
Chas
3h

I read the Zoo chapter of AMERICAN PSYCHO to a group of bibliographers, abstractors, and librarians at a Banned Books Week gathering in Santa Barbara, CA (of all places). Not sure how much they were in tune with it, but they didn't murder me. Great study of Ellis and his work by Mr. Sorondo, BTW.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture