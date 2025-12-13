The Metropolitan Review

Michael Goodwin Hilton
This is a terrific story. I was prepared, at first, for overt political commentary, but the story is so layered, so plainly rendered, unwrapping gradually (ambivalently, lovingly) like Samantha's headwrap. The author gives the reader a series of clear scenes and allows them to understand it as they must. How much can/should/must possession matter? Of land, or another person? Is either even possible, desirable, doable?

E.Z. Rinsky
What a great reminder that top-notch fiction isn't about politics, its about people.

I absolutely loved this story–I laughed out loud several times. The author has a gift for building real, sympathetic characters that we want to spend time with on the page, but would never, ever want to get a beer with in real life. I'd love to read a whole novel told in this voice.

