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Unset's avatar
Unset
1d

When your exemplars of anti-Zionism were mass-exterminated along with their families as a direct consequence of their anti-Zionism, everything that follows is a weak cope. How was the play otherwise, Mrs. Lincoln?

"hewing to the crude doctrines of might"

If only "might" was just a "doctrine." Monsters are inconveniently not tired of you just because you may be tired of them.

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Susan Horowitz's avatar
Susan Horowitz
1d

Fantastic review!

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