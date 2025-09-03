The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
Sep 3

Great article. I think you really nailed the advantages and disadvantages of both the Big 5 and Small Press World.

I don't have an agent and I'm not actively looking for one, so Big 5 is closed to me. Both my books (including "Social Distancing" which was reviewed on this site) were published by tiny lit presses. The sort that have no marketing muscle, and only a handful of employees. But they do respect your work, and won't mess with it too much before they release it to the world. They're happy to put your quirky little book out there, usually only a few months after they accept it.

Meanwhile, I've heard horror stories about the way Big 5 publishers bend, fold, spindle and mutilate the MS they deal with ("get rid of this character entirely," "cut 200 pages," "rewrite the ending so that the hero dies in a car crash"). There's also the irony that publishers are chasing the latest trends, but they won't bring out your book for 2 more years, by which time new trends have arisen.

This doesn't mean that small press horror stories don't happen. They do; I've read some of them. The publishing world is creative in the many ways it screws authors. It's really a case of "pick your poison."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ken Baumann's avatar
Ken Baumann
Sep 3

I'm glad to read more essays that describe the realities of writing and publishing. Thanks for writing it, Tom—and to this piece's editors for getting it out there.

Y'all might be interested in Blake Butler's substack. He has published all along the money-power-scale spectrum, and is trenchant and honest about his varied experiences. I also tried to be as direct as possible with this piece: https://kenbaumann.substack.com/p/break-your-dream

The more of us that are willing to tell it like it is, the more possible it becomes to imagine alternatives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture