The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven's avatar
Steven
18m

Brodernism? Skimwit? Are these terms coined by our intellectual betters there at TMR to tell us we're reading books wrong? Full disclosure: I've never made it through an entire TMR post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Moravagine's avatar
Moravagine
1h

My brother, have you READ Ted Berrigan? Never so many poems with the word "cock" in them. I think you are wrong about the phallic competetition, but also correct that it rarely plays out as literally and unsubtly as in Berrigan. But Robert Coover's short story collection was called Pricksongs and Descants. I think it's real.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture