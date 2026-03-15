We at The Metropolitan Review are delighted to have two poems by Donna Masini.

Masini’s poems use wry humor to make observations about the world, language, and paradoxes we just can’t escape. Her observations about life are inimitable, and her use of speech, word play, and questions — both profound and humorous — create poems that capture the essence of what it means to be an artist in a world that tries desperately to restrict creativity.

Please enjoy these wonderful poems, which appear in our inaugural print issue.

—The Editors

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