The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lillian Wang Selonick's avatar
Lillian Wang Selonick
2h

Thank you for mentioning No Other Choice! I was shocked that the Academy snubbed Park Chan-wook again, and for (imo) an even better film than Decision to Leave.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Suspended Reason's avatar
Suspended Reason
3h

Thanks for thoughtful.

"Eddington" was the year's best zeitgeist-response, to my eyes, and a shame it wasn't nominated.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture