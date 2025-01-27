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Sarah Henrik's avatar
Sarah Henrik
Jan 27, 2025

This sounds amazing. I am all in. One question – will you allow reviewers to use pen names? I ask because it is often risky for an author, particularly a newer author, to write an honest review under their own name. It’s a small community, and we strive very hard to maintain goodwill with our peers. However, I am genuinely interested in what authors think of of books that aren’t their own. I think published authors have a unique perspective on what makes a book tick. But it’s hard to really say what you think when you’re writing under your own name.

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Sunday Stories's avatar
Sunday Stories
Jan 27, 2025

Very happy to hear about the print edition. Also, I like this intro "We are a quarter of the way through the new century, and the state of high culture is not what it should be. Individuals are no less brilliant, but there is a clear institutional lack." Reads like a performance audit report of our high culture, even using some of the keywords performance auditors use such as "institutional lack" and "not as it should be" and I love that. 👍

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