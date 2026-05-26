The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
3h

Oh, Sam - I don’t do horror films. Why are you making me want to watch this? This is deeply unfair to us scaredy-cats.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture