Kiwiwriter47
1h

Wouk himself was an officer on the type of ship the Caine was, and he drew his description of Queeg from cast studies, not real life. His two skippers were both decorated for valor.

Wouk's "Tom Keefer" is pretty much himself. The typhoon really happened, and sank three or four elderly destroyers, taking among them a tin can with a Queeg-like skipper. It's in "Down to the Sea," by John Wukovitz, and "Halsey's Typhoon." Halsey blundered by ignoring serious advice to avoid sailing near the storm.

