Brigid LaSage
Feb 23

So many new choices and possibilities for young women since the 1970s, and so much ink and angst spent dissecting it all. What almost never occurs to anyone, perhaps because we dread aging so tend see the aged as a different, lesser species, is to ask women who've lived through it how it all turned out. Think "motherhood" and what comes to mind? Chubby babies and Christmas card family photos? Pumping breast milk at the office and arranging play dates? Doing piles of mud stained laundry and bringing crock pots of food to the team awards night? Endless variations but they usually involve the busy years of young family life. Years single women the same age may be lonely, collecting different experiences. But what happens next is important too. Do those children and husbands stick around and maintain meaningful connections throughout a woman's whole life? Or is she temporary support, a waystation for others' experiences and dreams? Which came first, women's liberation as a woman's choice or a modern individualism that permitted men to replace old wives with new, children to move far away and visit infrequently if at all and relegate the unsightly elderly to nursing homes? Among my women peers, now in their 50s and up, there's not much difference in daily life between those who had children and those who didn't. (This is less true of working class friends and colleagues who tend to be more involved with grandchildren and extended family, not always under the best circumstances but with what seems like more mutual loyalty.) There's a dramatic rise in family estrangement, so painful for mothers especially. At some level, girls and women know their whole lives that we will likely become our mothers. What does that role represents to us? Someone who is revered or at least appreciated and cared for or someone who is a burden and annoyance to be avoided? That view of elder motherhood should and does, if only subliminally, help inform our choices.

Samuel Miller McDonald
Feb 24

With respect, many women are insecure, atomized, and unfulfilled not because they forewent young marriage, but because basically everyone not-affluent is feeling those things. Most of the structures of social life in the anglosphere are aimed at separating people: eliminating public spaces, eliminating safe and comfortable shared living spaces, eliminating opportunities and resources for spending casual time, eliminating the natural world, commoditizing and siloing hobbies, pathologizing non-productive behavior, and on and on. Marriage and nuclear family aren’t the ultimate source of security and social connection, they’re an inadequate consolation in an atomized dystopia. And they are only still encouraged because they satisfy the productivist necessity for reproduction of labor. (Wrote on this here: https://www.currentaffairs.org/news/2023/08/seinfeld-and-friends-reflected-the-atomized-u-s-of-the-90s-and-today) Marriage and nuclear family are not fringe pursuits; a considerable majority of people end up in these structures because in a lot of places that's all that's left to achieve a feeling of social connection and security. People pining for meaning, safety, and security and thinking that it belongs only in the utopia of nuclear family because their parents and grandparents were married and also generally secure, are committing a false cause fallacy. They were secure because they grew up in the biggest middle-class expansion in history, which gave them time and financial security, and which is now in probably permanent retreat. Universal marriage won’t solve that, ask any historical peasant.

