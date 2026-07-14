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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
1h

I’ve never been that interested in Dylan. (I know, I know… please stay calm. I’m sure that’s my fault.) But over the last few years he’s become more interesting to me. The Nobel Prize made me pay closer attention to his lyrics. Chalamet gave an impressive performance in A Complete Unknown. And now I think I’ll have to read After the Flood - and come back to your post because there’s a lot here! Great stuff.

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Luca Zani's avatar
Luca Zani
4h

Fantastic read

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