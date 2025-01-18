What is The Metropolitan Review ?

We are a books and culture magazine founded by Ross Barkan, Lou Bahet, and David Roberts. We publish reviews of recent books, film, television, and the visual arts, as well as new fiction and poetry. Our pages are home to serious, entertaining criticism that doesn’t pull any punches. In a tech-addled, philistine-friendly world, we seek to reinvigorate high culture, and we believe we will.

Our articles regularly appear here and on our website at metropolitanreview.com. We are unique in that we pay our writers the market rates that they deserve. We are actively fundraising for our print publication that will spotlight work from our digital side and bring wider recognition to the dynamic literary community emergent online. We are a New York not-for-profit organization. Please do consider subscribing. And please reach out if you would like to write. We take a passionately writer-first approach, championing under-acknowledged and emerging voices both in our selection of writers and of works under review.

If you’d like to write or just argue, drop us a line at editors@metropolitanreview.com.

We are now closed for fiction submissions. We expect to open back up in October.

We accept poetry submissions at poetry@metropolitanreview.com.

Masthead

The Editors

ROSS BARKAN · Founder & Editor-in-Chief

LOU BAHET · Founder & Executive Editor

DAVID ROBERTS · Founder & Senior Advisor

DJANGO ELLENHORN · Fiction Editor

VANESSA OGLE · Poetry Editor

JASON CHATFIELD · Cartoon Editor