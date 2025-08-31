The Metropolitan Review

Gil Frank
Aug 31

My comment is mostly to the editor: I liked the piece, the essay , the mix of intellectual richness and the personal approach. I less understand the qualification as lyric. If the point is to show the writer's emotions, it fits the definition, but I'd hope to feel something as a reader. The experience challenged my brain, but did not affect my heart. But, yes, I liked the piece. Thank you.

Schminkie
Aug 31

Thanks for your lengthy exposition. I’ll try to use the time I’m saving by not reading it utilitariany.

