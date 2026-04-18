The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Snider's avatar
David Snider
7h

“‘…assuming you’d like to be processed…’” Or consumed. I like how the power play creeps up slowly, subliminally, and almost unseen, until it’s suddenly the only thing you can see.

Reply
Share
Michael Goodwin Hilton's avatar
Michael Goodwin Hilton
8h

Can't wait to read the whole thing.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture