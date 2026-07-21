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Mase M.'s avatar
Mase M.
4h

“America doesn’t appreciate moderation in any form, so it ricochets between Prohibition and the fraternity basement, glut and excess. Perhaps this moment will allow room for a reconsideration of our relationship with the substance — our inability to treat it as rite rather than anesthesia, or else shun it outright — as a symptom of something deeper.”

My fav quote. You’re an inspiration and rockstar, Sav

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John Madrid's avatar
John Madrid
3h

"A theology without grace" is the line doing the work here. Everything else follows from it, including the podcaster's sleep score, which is a penance in search of a priest.

The ritual question looks a little different from this side of the Atlantic, though. We have one. The round is a genuine rite, with rules and obligations, and it went on functioning perfectly well while the drinking underneath it turned into anaesthesia anyway. Half the pubs in Britain are full of people performing a rite they stopped meaning years ago. Which makes me wonder whether keeping the ritual would have saved us either.

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