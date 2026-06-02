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Alexander Sorondo's avatar
Alexander Sorondo
7h

Very much appreciate someone writing a review of the written life of a writer and saying, "Listen. We're all writers here." There's also a fluency here that shows an easy familiarity with how this genre works -- and it's a relief to see someone kinda irked at lazy lit bios like this, cuz it seems there's been a strange flux of em. I recently read a flaccid one about Elmore Leonard, another about Ray Bradbury (I think his wife of half a century was mentioned twice in 400 pages). I get the biographers' enthusiasm is what compels them toward the undertaking, but I guess it's like Sontag says in the camp essay: you should love something a lot but also kinda hate it if you're gonna write something interesting. (You landed this with a perfect choice of closer, btw.)

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Greg's avatar
Greg
6h

Nice piece, with which I must quibble twice but only once with any substance. How is it that someone sees writing as "inimitable" yet a sentence later "thinks 'I could do that'"? Am I misunderstanding inimitable?

Richard Brautigan was not a "mediocre prose-poet" he was a fragment of larger genius shot off by some other spirit that broke under the weight of its brilliance. He also was, truly, inimitable. At least I think he was.

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