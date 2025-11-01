The Metropolitan Review

Michael Goodwin Hilton
1h

Pure delight! Somewhere between Salinger and Cheever, but also firmly on its own turf. What a gift for literary culture to have this gem back in circulation.

Tim Wright
2h

I loved the ending. Great illustration of character, and I wish he had written more stories. On the other hand, Mr Talese still has time if he wants to pen more short stories.

