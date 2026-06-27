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John Madrid's avatar
John Madrid
2h

"These are things you keep to yourself." Really strong piece.

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John Julius Reel's avatar
John Julius Reel
3h

Excellent story. Both funny (opening line) and heartbreaking (final line). The last line surprised me—the narrator becomes totally unreliable. It took me less than ten minutes to read. Very hard to accomplish so much in so little. Kudos.

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