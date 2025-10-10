The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Diamond's avatar
Jason Diamond
2h

It's true: I do love shoulder hair. Thank you for this thoughtful review.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim Wright's avatar
Tim Wright
2h

This review prompted me to put the novel on reserve at the library. I'm looking forward to reading more about Chicago's immigrant Jewish culture, and yes, I'll be comparing it to Puzo's Sicilians, as well as Lehane's Boston Irish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture