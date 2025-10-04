The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jared Mazzaschi's avatar
Jared Mazzaschi
12h

Loved this. Nearly deleted the email, but got started and couldn't stop till I'd finished. Fun story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mordecai Martin's avatar
Mordecai Martin
12h

Adored this. The voice!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture