Ken Baumann
Django,

A few friends have killed themselves. I've been suicidal. I spent a decade researching and writing a book about a suicide cult and its only escapee. About it all I only know three things: speaking without fear helps; we cannot save each other, though we may yet be kind; it is good to tell the suicidal person that you hope they stay (and, ideally, to really feel that hope).

You have given us a text that will endure because you have spoken without fear. And though no one can save you—though the pain of living won't stop—I hope the man described here stays and receives some kindness. You have demonstrated in this essay that the world is better with him and his love and his work.

I hope Cowboy's in good shape.

Thank you so much.

—Ken

Gideon Leek
Great essay

