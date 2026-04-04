The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Madrid's avatar
John Madrid
1d

This is excellent. Brutal, funny, and unexpectedly moving.

Reply
Share
Michael Goodwin Hilton's avatar
Michael Goodwin Hilton
2h

All I can say is, I was torn between this story and Netflix - and am happy to report that this story won out!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture