The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Oppenheimer's avatar
Daniel Oppenheimer
17h

This is great! Worthy appreciation of the great goddess.

I was introduced to her, somewhat unexpectedly, by a professor of mine. It was after a talk she gave at my grad school program. All I could think of to say at that moment was: "I think you're amazing." I'm really happy that that's what came out of my mouth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robbie Herbst's avatar
Robbie Herbst
5h

I've never heard of (basically) any of these people so this read like a Sam Kriss piece. fantastic stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture