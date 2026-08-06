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Bosquet's avatar
Bosquet
1d

Hola , Buen Ensayo. En Lo Que No Estoy De Acuerdo Es Cuando Citas Estas Palabras: " Ambos se habían instalado en capitales liberales y cosmopolitas, Cortázar en París y García Márquez en Barcelona ". España Estaba En Esos Momentos En Una Dictadura , Que La Editorial Barral Donde Publicaban Estos Autores De La Generación Del Boom Latinoamericanos , Estaba En Barcelona , ( Carlos Barral ) , Pero De Ciudad Cosmopolita Y Liberal No Tenía Nada , Tanto Es Así Que Por Ejemplo Mario Vargas Llosa , Y Marquez Se Fueron Del País Cuando Su Obra Empezó A Ser Conocida En Todo El Mundo. Un Saludo.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
21h

That is quite the revisionist take on Vargas Llosa's extremely hard-right turn. The kind of thing a knowledgeable editor would push back on and demand some support for.

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